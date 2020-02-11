Adarsh Shastri (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Adarsh Shastri of congress is Trailing

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Adarh Shastri is a Congress leader contesing the upcoming elections from Dwarka Assembly constituency. A former leader of the AAP, he is a social entrepreneur and engages in the promotion of education and other social causes. Before joining politics, he was working in Apply India as Sales Head. He joined the AAP during the anti-corruption movement led by Arvind Kejriwal and is credited for building the grassroots base of the AAP. His father, Anil Shastri, was a former Finance Minister in the Government of India and was elected to the 9th Lok Sabha from Varanasi in 1989.

Adarsh Shastri is a Indian National Congress candidate from Dwarka constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Political Analyst, Ex-Member of Legislative Assembly, NCT of Delhi/Social Worker. Adarsh Shastri's educational qualifications are: Graduate and is 46 years old.

His total declared assets are Rs. 4.5 crore which includes Rs. 2.5 crore in moveable assets and Rs. 2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 16 lakh of which Rs. 6.4 lakh is self income. Adarsh Shastri's has total liabilities of Rs. 1.3 crore.

This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.

Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Dwarka are: Ashok Pahalwan (BSP), Adarsh Shastri (INC), Parduymn Rajput (BJP), Vinay Mishra (AAP), Deepak Kumar (RJAP), Baljeet Yadav (RRP), Rajnish Jha (NYP), Gautam Singh Bihari (IND), Vinay Kumar Sah (IND), Harsh Vardhan (IND).

