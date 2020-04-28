Take the pledge to vote

Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
ADB Approves $1.5 Billion Loan to India to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic

Asian Development Bank will also support the Indian government on immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections.

PTI

Updated:April 28, 2020, 3:57 PM IST
ADB Approves $1.5 Billion Loan to India to Fight Coronavirus Pandemic
People queue up for free food during a nationwide lockdown in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Reuters)

New Delhi: The Asian Development Bank on Tuesday said it has approved a USD 1.5 billion (about Rs 11,400 crore) loan to India to help fund its response to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including support for immediate priorities such as disease containment and prevention, as well as social protection for the poor and economically vulnerable sections.

ADB is fully committed to supporting the Government of India in its response to this unprecedented challenge, ADB President Masatsugu Asakawa said.

"The quick-disbursing fund is part of a larger package of support that ADB will provide in close coordination with the government and other development partners.

"We are determined to support India's COVID-19 response programs and ensure that they provide effective support to the people of India, especially the poor and vulnerable," Asakawa said in a statement.

