'Added to Covid Count': Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Biocon Chairperson, Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Biotechnology major Biocon's Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw has tested positive for coronavirus. Her bio-pharmaceutical company has been working to launch biologic drug Itolizumab for the treatment of moderate to severe Covid-19 patients at a price of around 8,000 per vial.

Taking to Twitter, Shaw said that she had been added to the coronavirus tally.

I have added to the Covid count by testing positive. Mild symptoms n I hope it stays that way. — Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (@kiranshaw) August 17, 2020

Shaw had recently said that India now needs to draw up its immunisation strategy as the vaccine for Covid-19 will be ready anytime between "the end of this year to the middle of next year".

If the Bharat Biotech vaccine, or Zydus Cadila vaccine starts showing good, promising results, we could also have it (vaccine) by the end of the year, she had said.