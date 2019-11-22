Adding a Green Touch: This Hyderabad-Based Man Gives a Sapling for Every Five Plastic Bags

Hyderabad: In a bid to reduce the use of plastic in Hyderabad, an activist has started a campaign to distribute plant saplings in exchange for plastic bags.

As part of the initiative titled, ‘Plastic tisukurandi mokkalu tisukellandi (bring plastic and take saplings), activist Ramu Dosapati has pledged to give one sapling in exchange for five plastic bags.

Government data shows about 2 crore plastic bags are used within the limits of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation on a daily and Dosapati is trying to do his bit to deal with the problem.

“The programme is aimed at replacing plastics with greenery. The next generation should not feel terrible about what we did with the planet. Our regular campaigns have increased awareness levels and many people now come and give us their plastic bags and we recycle them to make pots for the plants,” Dosapati told News18.

“In exchange for five plastic bags, we give them one sapling. It is their responsibility to look after the saplings and help them grow,” he said.

So far, his organisation has facilitated the planting of about 2,000 saplings in the Dilsuknagar Area in Hyderabad and managed to collect over 200kg plastic.

A lot of local children are now joining volunteers to conduct awareness programmes at the Chaitanyapuri weekly market on Wednesday and Mansoorabad Market every Sunday and this has been happening since the last 10 weeks, Dosapati said.

The activist had earlier launched the ‘tiffin box challenge’ wherein he urged locals to use tiffin boxes to carrying meat from the market instead of plastic. The campaign had also received a warm response from locals.

