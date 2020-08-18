INDIA

1-MIN READ

Adding to Tally of Infected UP Ministers, Mos Health Atul Garg Tests Positive for Covid-19

File photo of UP minister Atul Garg

Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recently succumbed to Covid-19.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 18, 2020, 1:25 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare, Atul Garg, said on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19. Garg requested all those who came in contact with him recently to get tested for the disease.

"On August 15, RTPCR test was done and I had tested negative. Yesterday, in the rapid test conducted at around 9 pm, I tested positive. People who came in contact with me from August 16 to August 18 should get themselves tested," he said in a tweet in Hindi. Two UP ministers, Kamal Rani Varun and Chetan Chauhan, recenly succumbed to COVID-19.

