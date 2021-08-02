Additional Coaches to be Added to These Trains Going to Andhra Pradesh

Indian Railways has started resuming the train services across the country in a phased manner as the Covid-19 cases are declining. Owing to the demand of the passengers, extra coaches have also been added to a few trains in specific routes.

North Western Railway has decided to temporarily increase the number of second class sleeper coaches in two pairs of trains. As per Lieutenant Shashi Kiran, Chief Public Relations Officer of North Western Railway, both these two pairs of special trains will be operational in both directions between Secunderabad-Hisar and Hyderabad-Jaipur. These additional coaches will be added to these trains from next August.

Additional Second class sleeper coaches are being added to the following trains.

Train number 02789/02790- One additional sleeper coach for Secunderabad-Hisar special train is being attached from August 3-31 and for the train from Hisar to Secunderabad the additional coach will be attached from August 6 to September 3.

Train No 07020/07019- One additional sleeper coach for Hyderabad-Jaipur Special will be added from August 7-28. Similarly for the Jaipur-Hyderabad special train, one more sleeper coach will be added from August 10-31.

Covid-19 cases have been declining in India after the second wave wreaked havoc all across the country. Indian Railways had suspended several trains following the lockdown and surge in Covid-19 cases, but now with economic activities kicking back into action, train services are being restored in a phased manner.

Although cases are still rising in Kerala, several states have shown a downward trend and this will enthuse all other sectors to resume operations.

However, reports suggest that India could see another rise in Covid-19 cases in August and the third wave could peak with a best-case scenario of 100,000 infections a day and the worst-case scenario of 150,000 infections a day towards October.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here