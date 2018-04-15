English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Address Outstanding Issues With India Through Peaceful Means, UN Official Tells Pakistan
UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca made the remarks after concluding his visit to Pakistan on April 13.
United Nations: A top UN official has asked Pakistan to address the outstanding issues with India through peaceful means, reiterating Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' concern over heightening tensions along the Line of Control.
UN Assistant Secretary-General for Political Affairs Miroslav Jenca made the remarks after concluding his visit to Pakistan on April 13.
He held meetings with Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua and Special Secretary Tasnim Aslam in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on April 12. He also met with representatives of the diplomatic community and members of the United Nations Country Team (UNCT).
According to a statement released by the UN spokesperson's office, Jenca reiterated that the Secretary-General is concerned about the "heightening tensions" along the Line of Control between India and Pakistan.
He "echoed the Secretary General's calls for maximum restraint and efforts to de-escalate the situation. Any outstanding issues between the two countries should be addressed through peaceful means," the statement said.
Jenca underlined in his conversations in Islamabad that Pakistan's commitment to fostering multilateralism and cooperation is important for peace and stability in the region and beyond.
He welcomed the decision of Pakistan and Afghanistan to increase cooperation through the implementation of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity.
Jenca underscored the importance of this positive momentum for the further advancement of the Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process.
During the visit, Jenca also participated at a medal parade of the UN Military Observation Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP). The ceremony recognised the service of UN peacekeepers deployed to UNMOGIP.
India maintains that the UNMOGIP has outlived its utility and is irrelevant after the Shimla Agreement and the consequent establishment of the Line of Control.
