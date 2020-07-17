Adhering to Social Distancing Norms, UP Govt Works On Seating Plan For Monsoon Session

As the Coronavirus cases continue to rise unabated, the Uttar Pradesh government has started working on a changed seating plan, adhering to social distancing norms for the upcoming Monsoon Session of the Assembly. The new session is scheduled to begin on August 20.

Principal Secretary, state assembly, Pradeep Dubey issued a notification for the same and stated that new seating arrangements will also be done for the Monsoon session of UP Legislative Council.

“Sri Rajyapal, Uttar Pradesh, has summoned the UP seventeenth Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11 am on August 20 in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, Lucknow for its second session of the year 2020,” the press statement reads.

In the view of Covid-19, the new seating plan could be a challenge as the Assembly Hall has limited seating capacity. “A proposal has been asked for a seating plan in the upcoming Monsoon Session from the Assembly Secretariat,” UP Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said.

Speaking on the issue, UP Assembly Speaker, Hriday Narain Dikshit said, “We will hold discussions in this regard with CM Yogi Adityanath as well so as to explore all the possible options.”

Uttar Pradesh State Assembly consists of 403 members, however with five vacancies the effective strength, for now, is 398 MLAs. If social distancing norms are being followed and one seat is left between two MLAs then a minimum of 278 seats will have to be left vacant. As per information to accommodate all the lawmakers authorities will use the viewer’s gallery of the assembly hall as well.