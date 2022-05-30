Adinath Temple Lies Beneath Adina Masjid in West Bengal's Malda District, Says BJP Leader Rathindra Bose

The famous Adina Masjid in West Bengal’s Malda district, an ASI-listed monument, stands on top of the Adinath temple, state BJP vice president Rathindra Bose has said on social media.

“The Adinath temple is sleeping beneath the Adina mosque. Jitu Sardar gave his life to save this temple. That history is unknown to many. He was martyred while trying to protect the temple from the British and Muslim rulers,” Bose wrote on Twitter. “This issue came to my mind repeatedly when I visited the disputed place with local MLA Chinmoy Deb Barman yesterday. Kashi’s Lord Vishwanath got back his place. Is it now the turn of Adinath?”

1.2 এই আদিনা মসজিদের তলাতেই ঘুমিয়ে রয়েছে আদিনাথ মন্দির। এই মন্দির উদ্ধারে প্রাণ দেন জিতু সর্দার। সেই ইতিহাস অনেকেরই অজানা। ইংরেজ ও মুসলিম শাসকদের হাত থেকে মন্দির রক্ষা করতে গিয়ে শহীদ হন তিনি। — Rathindra Bose (@rathindraOFC) May 30, 2022

1.3 গতকাল আদিনা সেই বিতর্কিত স্থান স্থানিয় বিধায়ক শ্রী চিন্ময় দেব বর্মনের সাথে পরিদর্শনকালে বারবার মনের মধ্যে ঘুরে ফিরে এই প্রসঙ্গই আসছিল। কাশীর বাবা বিশ্বনাথ তো সম্মান ফিরে পেলেন। এবার কি তবে পালা আদিনাথের ? — Rathindra Bose (@rathindraOFC) May 30, 2022

The Adina mosque was built during the Shah regime of the Bengal Sultanate around the late 1300s. Moreover, the exterior of the mosque has carvings of elephants and dancing figures. It was located in the historic city of Pandua, former capital of the Bengal Sultanate.

The Adina Masjid was commissioned in 1373. Its construction reused materials from pre-Islamic Hindu and Buddhist structures, according to locals.

Experts say the design of the mosque incorporated Bengali, Arab, Persian and Byzantine architecture.

The area also has a mixed culture and Hindus and Muslims coexist peacefully, say residents. The fact that the mosque has used non-Islamic elements is known to the people of this area.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.