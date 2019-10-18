Aditi Singh Breaks Ranks Once Again, Meets UP CM Yogi Adityanath; Congress Says it Will Take Action
State chief Ajay Kumar Lallu slammed the Rae Bareli Sadar MLA saying that people serving their own interests should go elsewhere. The Congress has issued a notice against Aditi Singh.
File photo of Congress MLA from Raebareli Aditi Singh.
New Delhi: Amid rumours of her switching allegiance to the BJP camp, Congress MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar Aditi Singh met Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Thursday. Calling the meeting a courtesy visit, Singh said that she just discussed pending projects in her assembly constituency with the CM, as per several reports.
A report in the TOI quoted her as saying that since the chief minister had gone to meet public representatives routinely, she had gone to speak to him about pending development works. "There was no other purpose of meeting him," she was also quoted as saying.
Congress took swift action against the MLA and issue a notice against her.
"People who think of their own interests and have no ideological stand can go elsewhere. We have issued a notice against her. If she doesn't reply, further action will be taken," news outlet ANI quoted the Congress state chief Ajay Kumar Lallu as saying.
This is not the first time that Aditi Singh has broken ranks. In August, she came out in support of the Article 370 move on Twitter. "United We Stand! Jai Hind #Article 370" she had written in a tweet.
Then on October 2, Singh defied her party's line to boycott the special Assembly session called by Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
"Since there was a major attack on me a few months ago, I had demanded additional security from the government. It had heard my plea and done the needful. This should not be seen as any return gift from the government as I genuinely needed it," Singh had said at the time.
