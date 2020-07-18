Aaditya Thackeray Moves Supreme Court Against UGC Decision on Final Year Exams

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and Yuva Sena President Aaditya Thackeray has moved the Supreme Court to challenge the UGC decision to hold final-year examinations before September 30.

Yuva Sena Secretary Varun Sardesai said: "In support of students across India, the Yuva Sena has filed a writ petition in the Supreme Court against the of University Grants Commission's (UGC) decision to conduct final-year exams."

He added that the Yuva Sena has challenged the UGC guidelines on the matter and requested the Supreme Court that each university may be allowed to chart out its own plan of action with respect to semester/final-year examinations depending on the conditions in their respective states so as to provide relief to students.

"While the order was passed keeping in mind health guidelines, it ignores the physical and mental health, anxiety and safety of students across the country", said the Yuva Sena in a statement.

Sardesai asserted that Covid-19 is a "national disaster" in view of which the UGC should have cancelled the final-year examinations and arrived at a fair and uniform criteria for declaration of results and also circulated it for adoption by all universities in India.

"However, it seems the UGC has not understood the full extent of the dilemma that the country is currently facing and it's using its power and authority to make it mandatory for universities to conduct examinations, which can be avoided", he added.

According to the Yuva Sena, when the provisions of both the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005 are amended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the UGC's stance of insisting on conducting final-year examinations/semester examinations and not to grant relief to these students is "very sad".

It further said that if the UGC goes ahead with its decision, implementation would be difficult and unsafe for many.