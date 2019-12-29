Take the pledge to vote

Christmas 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Adityanath Announces Yearly Pension of Rs 6,000 for Triple Talaq Victims

Shia religious leader Maulana Saif Abbas said that while he welcomed the decision, the government should look more into the education of children and their problem of housing which will be better than giving Rs 500 as pension to triple talaq victims.

IANS

Updated:December 29, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Adityanath Announces Yearly Pension of Rs 6,000 for Triple Talaq Victims
File photo of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Lucknow The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has announced to give an annual pension of Rs 6,000 per year to Muslim women who have been given triple talaq by their husbands.

Shia religious leader Maulana Saif Abbas said that while he welcomed the decision, the government should look more into the education of children and their problem of housing which will be better than giving Rs 500 as pension to triple talaq victims.

Sunni cleric Maulana Sufiana said, "Politics has been done on this issue. It is to be seen what justice the government wants to do by giving Rs 500 per month as pension."

Shahista Ambar, president of the All India Muslim Women's Personal Law Board, said, "The government's initiative is good but the amount is very low. It will be difficult to meet the basic needs with Rs 6,000 annual pension."

