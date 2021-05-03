Adityanath Gives Instructions to Protect Villages from Covid-19 as UP Launches Special Testing Campaign from May 5

In an attempt to curb the coronavirus infection from spreading in rural areas, the Uttar Pradesh government will be launching a special Covid-19 testing campaign from May 5. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave necessary instruction regarding this campaign on Monday.

Under this campaign, monitoring committees will go door-to-door to check people with infrared thermometers, oxygen levels of people will be checked with pulse oximeters. After this, antigen testing of those with suspected Covid-19 symptoms will be done.

Depending on the test report and the condition of the patient, they will be provided with the facility of home isolation, institutional quarantine or in the hospital. A medical kit will be given to the patient before being placed in the home isolation and they will be duly informed about the necessary precautions.

The Chief Minister has also asked officials to ensure oxygen supply for people under treatment in home isolation. This system should be implemented effectively in all the districts. If a patient’s family is trying for cylinder refilling, they should be helped.

Meanwhile, as per the official data of the Uttar Pradesh government, in the last 24 hours, 29,192 fresh Covid-19 cases were reported from the State, while 38,687 people were discharged. So far, 10,43,134 people in the State have defeated Covid-19. There is a downward trend in the new Covid-19 cases in the State, while the recovery rate is also getting better.

Uttar Pradesh is the State with maximum testing for Covid-19 so far with 2,29,440 sample tests in the last 24 hours alone, of which 1,29,000 tests were conducted only through RT-PCR.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to improve the supply of oxygen in the State. Yesterday, 700 metric tonnes of oxygen was supplied. Special efforts are being made by the Sugarcane Development Department and the Excise Department in the direction of oxygen generation in sugar mills and distilleries. Supplies are also being provided directly from the MSME units by connecting them to hospitals.

The Chief Minister has also instructed that the Covid-19 Integrated Control and Command Centers are expected to treat relatives of the patient in a sensitive manner. The Chief Minister has also instructed if a person is going for refilling of oxygen cylinders for a patient, he should not be stopped, instead he should be helped as much as possible. Families of patients admitted to the hospital must be informed about their patient’s health at least once a day. The Health Minister should ensure this arrangement.

The Chief Minister has also said that all District Magistrates and Chief Medical Officers should be in constant contact with the representatives of their district and the regional public. Experience and guidance of public representatives will be helpful in Covid-19 management. All officers posted in the field remain in active mode, the Chief Minister said.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here