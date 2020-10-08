Adityanath Inaugurates UP’s Largest Air Separation Plant in Modinagar to Aid Hospitals, Medical Colleges

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the state’s largest Air Separation Plant in Modinagar, Ghaziabad. The foundation stone of the plant was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in July 2018 and the MOU was signed with the state government during the UP Investors’ Summit. With a capacity of be 200 tonnes per day, the unit will be the largest gas plant in Uttar Pradesh producing liquid oxygen, liquid nitrogen and liquid argon.

With a liquid oxygen manufacturing capacity of 150 tonnes per day, the new plant takes the state's total production capacity from 115 to 265 tonnes per day. It will fulfill the oxygen demand of more than 200 hospitals and medical colleges as well as cater to the industrial gas needs in the state. The plant has been commissioned by INOX Air Products (INOXAP) and the company also plans to invest 150 crore in new set up near state capital Lucknow and Kanpur in coming years.

Inaugurating the plant through video conferencing on Thursday, Adityanath said, “I am happy to inaugurate this plant today as it will help us in fight against coronavirus as well. As part of the MOU signed between the government of Uttar Pradesh and INOX AP during ‘Investors Summit 2018’, the plant has been commissioned today. It is our commitment and support that this plant has started production.”

Commissioned with a project outlay of Rs 135 crore, the new plant will also generate 150 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the state.

“We are extremely thankful to the progressive outlook adopted by the Government of Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of CM Yogi Adityanath. I would like to extend a heartfelt thanks to him for the prompt support extended by various Departments at various stages of this project,” Siddharth Jain, Director, INOX Group, told News18.

“The newly commissioned plant at Modinagar is another testament of our commitment towards serving the nation and supporting the government in these challenging times. We are keen to make a second round of investment of around Rs 150 crore to set up another Ultra High Purity Cryogenic Liquid Oxygen Plant in the Madhyanchal area. The proposed plant will make Uttar Pradesh an ‘Atmanirbhar Pradesh’ to provide the medical and industrial gases while strengthening and promoting the sustainable industrial growth in the state,” added Jain.