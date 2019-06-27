Adityanath Orders Probe into 'Exodus' of 150 Hindu Families from Meerut District in UP

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered a probe into the alleged exodus of 150 families from Meerut district. He has directed Director General of Police OP Singh and the Aligarh Commissioner to take stock of the situation and appropriate action.

The issue started when a local BJP leader, Bhavesh Mehta, lodged a complaint on the NAMO app on June 11 about the alleged exodus of 150 Hindu families from a Muslim-dominated area in Prahladnagar. The complaint said that the families were forced to sell their property at throwaway prices and migrate after several unwanted incidents. The boards for selling properties can still be seen outside many houses in the area.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) took stock of the complaint and directed the office of the UP chief minister to take necessary action.

Local MP Rajendra Agarwal, who claimed there had been small incidents in the past, added the situation now was out of control in Prahladnagar. He alleged that members of the Muslim community used to misbehave with Hindus.

“I will be going to Prahaladnagar on the weekend and will speak to the state government over the issue. I will go there myself to take stock of the ground reality and will also speak to UP CM Yogi Adityanath about it,” said Agarwal.

But the City Magistrate, who visited the spot with the Circle Officer, denied any kind of exodus and instead blamed traffic and other small issues in the vicinity.

“There is no issue of any kind of exodus. However, there were problems related to traffic and other small issues. I have met people from Prahladnagar, along with the Circle Officer, and as a precaution, police pickets have been made at the entry and exit gates of Prahaladnagar,” said the magistrate.

Sensing an opportunity to “practice politics”, members of the Hindu Mahasangh reached the spot demanding security for members of the Hindu community living in the area.