Adityanath Pays Homage To Soldier Killed In Militant Ambush In Arunachal

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tributes to an Assam Rifles soldier killed in an ambush by insurgents in Arunachal Pradesh’s Changlang district two days ago. Adityanath also announced an ex gratia of Rs 50 lakh for his kin.

Havildar Birendra Singh Yadav, a resident of Mainpuri district of UP, was killed on Sunday. The state government is with the bereaved family in this hour of crisis, Adityanath was quoted as saying in an official release.

The chief minister also announced a government job for one member of the martyr’s family and said a road will be named after Yadav. DPB DPB 10062227 NNNN.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor