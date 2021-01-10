Adityanath Says Will Attempt to Vaccinate All in UP; Khattar Promises Free Inoculation to Poor in Haryana

Ahead of the coronavirus vaccination drive from January 16, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said his government will attempt to cover each and every person in the state.

"The vaccination drive will start from January 16 and we aim to cover each and every person under it. It will also be ensured that all guidelines of the Union government are followed during vaccination," Adityanath said while inaugurating a Mukhyamantri Arogya Mela at Sankisa in Farrukhabad. The chief minister also reviewed preparations for the drive, the UP government said in a statement issued here.

Reiterating the commitment to provide better health care services to the poor, Adityanath said his government is doing it with all its resources and without any discrimination. "My government is striving hard to provide benefits of all welfare schemes to everyone without any discrimination of caste, creed and religion," he said.

Inaugurating the Arogya Mela, Adityanath said it is just another platform to reach out to people and ensure that all medical facilities are made available to them under one roof. "Starting today, it will be organised every Sunday at 3,480 PHCs of the state. People will be getting all kind of medical consultancy, primary pathology testing facilities and medicines here," the CM said.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, Adityanath said there will be no place for those who used to spread fear and terror in the state. "We have considered 24 crore people of the state as our family," he said. The CM said during the previous regime, government jobs were only meant for a specific community. "Our government does not discriminate between anyone," the CM added.

Adityanath congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading the country in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. India's COVID-19 management has set an example for the world, he claimed, adding that India is the only country that has developed two vaccines.