Adityanath to Visit Ayodhya Today to Take Stock of Preparations for Ram Temple Ceremony on Aug 5

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Ayodhya on Sunday to take stock of preparations ahead of the 'Shilanyas Programme' of the upcoming Ram Temple, at which Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other dignitaries will be present.

Adityanath is also expected to hold a meeting with Hindu saints based in Ayodhya before leaving for Lucknow at around 12 pm on Sunday. Preparations for the 'Bhoomi Pujan' are underway in Ayodhya.

On August 5, Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The PM is also expected to pay a visit to Hanumangarhi during his Ayodhya visit.

Earlier, Adityanath had also appealed to hold an 'Akhand Ramayan Path' on August 4 and 5, in Mathura, Kashi, Chitrakoot, Prayagraj Naimisharanya and Gorakhpur.

The Prime Minister will be laying the stone 32 seconds after 12:15:15 am on Aug 5, which is has been decided as an auspicious time. The first brick to be laid by him will reportedly be made of silver, weighing around 35-40 kgs, which holds significance in astrology; it will apparently eradicate the effects of 'Rahu and Ketu'.

The security arrangements for the ceremony have already been worked out by central security agencies and the local administration. Protocol to prevent the spread of Covid-19 will be followed during the programme and not more than five people will be allowed to gather at one place. Planned route diversions at 12 places are being made to ease traffic movement in Ayodhya.

In coordination with security agencies and the SPG, the district administration has prepared a blueprint for Modi's security, with seven zones created, including at Hanumangarhi and banks of the Saryu. Modi is likely to visit Hanumangarhi -- and due to this, traffic on the old Saryu bridge is likely to be stopped. All roads leading to the site from the Ayodhya main road will be sealed.

The route from Jalpa Mandir to Naya Ghat will be a 'super safety zone'. However, Modi will only cover the 1-km stretch from Saket College to the venue on this route. Many barriers have already been activated on the same route and restrictions will be in place two days before Modi's arrival.

Due to security concerns, normal traffic on these routes will be stopped on August 5.