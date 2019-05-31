English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Admiral Karambir Singh Assumes Charge as Chief of Naval Staff, Becomes First Helicopter Pilot to Hold Post
Before appointed to the top post, he served as the Flag Officer Commanding in Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Eastern Naval Command in Visakhapatnam.
New Delhi: Admiral Karambir Singh shakes hands with outgoing Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba during the Guard of Honour, before taking charge as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff, at South Block in New Delhi, Friday, May 31, 2019. ( PTI)
New Delhi: Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday assumed charge as the 24th chief of the Indian Navy, becoming the first helicopter pilot to helm the force.
