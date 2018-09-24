English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Admission Documents of Newly Elected DUSU President, 200 Others to be Verified Amid Fake Marksheet Row
The Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) protested against 'inaction' by the varsity administration in the matter and demanded Ankiv Basoya's removal.
ABVP members celebrate after the results of the DUSU polls were announced. (Photo: Twitter)
New Delhi: The Delhi University's Department of Buddhist Studies will verify the documents of DUSU president Ankiv Basoya, accused of submitting fake documents for admission, as well as that of 202 students enrolled with it, an official said.
The department held a meeting on Monday after receiving complaints about Basoya and decided to get the verification done of the documents submitted by all the students enrolled with it.
"We do not want to single out any student. There are nearly a dozen complaints of fake documents being submitted by students. We received another 50-60 complaints through phone," the official said.
Meanwhile, the Left-backed All India Students' Association (AISA) gathered at the Arts Faculty and protested against "inaction" by the varsity administration in the matter. They demanded an immediate probe in the matter and called for Basoya's removal as Delhi University Students' Union president.
Last week, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) had alleged that Basoya submitted fake documents to gain admission in the varsity. They had released a letter from the Thiruvalluvar University sent in response to a communication from the students' body which stated that the Bachelor of Arts (BA) certificate submitted by Basoya from the university was fake.
