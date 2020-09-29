Admit Cards for PCM-PCB Candidates Taking MHT CET 2020 Released; Find Download Link Here

The admit cards for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET) 2020-PCM group, which will be conducted from October 12 to October 20, have been released. The hall tickets can be found on the website.

Earlier, the testing agency had released admit cards for the PCB group on September 26, 2020. For downloading the hall ticket, following steps need to be taken.

Step 1: Click on this direct link for admit card

Step 2: Enter your application number, hall ticket number and subject.

Step 3: Click on search. The MHT CET 2020 hall ticket will appear after you click search. You can download the MHT CET 2020 hall ticket from this website.

This MHT CET 2020 hall ticket will give details of the exam date and time with the address of the exam centre.

The exams for Physics, Chemistry and Biology will be held between October 1 to October 9, while the exams for Maths section will be conducted from October 12 to October 20.

MHT CET is conducted by the Directorate of Technical Education of the Government of Maharashtra. The common entrance exams are taken by students to get admission in universities of the state in courses like B.Tech, B.Pharma and Agriculture courses.

Usually, MHT CET is conducted around April, but this time, due to the Covid-19 crisis, the exams were postponed. The MHT common entrance test for various courses will now be conducted in October.

The instructions for MHT CET 2020 say that the questions for both the PCM and PCB papers will be available in three languages — English, Marathi and Urdu. There is no negative marking for wrong answers. MHT CET is taken by around 4 lakh people every year who aspire to get admission in technical, pharmacy and agriculture colleges in Maharashtra.