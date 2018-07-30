Adult Education Programme to Replace Saakshar Bharat Scheme

The government is working on a “Scheme of Adult Education” which is going to replace the existing Saakshar Bharat scheme, HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar told Lok Sabha on Monday. The HRD ministry is working on various parameters and it will be finalised soon.Javadekar was responding to a question of Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sushmita Dev on whether the union government was working to eradicate illiteracy, setting a target of 100% literacy by 2022. The HRD minister was also asked the about steps taken in the past four years and those likely to be taken to achieve the target.Javadekar said, “The scheme of Saakshar Bharat was implemented in a phased manner since October 2009 in the 410 rural districts across 26 states and union territories where adult female literacy was 50 percent and below as per Census 2001. These included the left wing extremism affected districts, irrespective of their literacy rate.”He added that the target was to raise the overall literacy of the country to 80 per cent and to reduce the gender disparity to 10 percent by the end of 12th five-year plan.The government is not seeking foreign expert’s assistance to eradicate illiteracy, he informed the House.He also provided the State/Union Territory-wise and year-wise details of central share released during the last three years and the current year to the States/UTs covered under Saakshar Bharat programme.