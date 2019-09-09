Advertising on Chennai Trees May Cost You a Hefty Fine, 3 Years in Prison

Faced by severe water scarcity recently, Chennai seems to be working on the environmental conservation. The city’s civic body has warned of strict action if roadside trees are defaced. The Chennai Corporation has warned that individuals and companies damaging trees will have to pay a hefty fine and may even face a jail term.

In a press release, the Chennai Corporation Commissioner G Prakash said that the civic body is maintaining trees along arterial and interior roads to maintain the city’s green cover. The release entrusted the public with the duty to protect trees from external damage.

The civic body has asked the private parties and commercial establishments to stop nailing advertisement boards or tying boards around trees. In addition, the Commissioner also gave commercial establishments a deadline of 10 days to remove notice boards, advertisements, serial lights and cable wires dangling from trees.

If establishments or individuals fail abide, the Corporation will take action against them under Section 326-1 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) Act, 1919. The Act attracts a fine of up to Rs 25,000 and three years’ jail term.

Further, the commissioner said that people are free to inform the civic body about any such complaints through helpline number 1913.

