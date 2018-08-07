Advised by Tantrik, Parents Allegedly Kill Their 6-Year-Old Girl Believing Next One Will be Healthy

In a horrific incident, parents of a young girl in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad allegedly killed and buried her inside their home in Chaudharpur village believing that their next child will be healthy.A tantrik had advised them that if they bury the girl's body at home, the next child will be healthy, reports news agency ANI.An FIR has been lodged against the couple for allegedly strangulating their six-year-old daughter and cremating her inside their house. The child's body was found on June 4.Six-year-old Tara was malnourished and had developed rickets, say police.Police reached the location after neighbours complained. On digging the ground, they found Tara's body.According to Tara’s grandmother, the mother of the child did not want to part with her, so she buried her in the house itself."We tried several medicines, but nothing worked on her and she kept getting weaker. My grandson has also developed rickets," said Tara’s grandmother.The post-mortem on Tara's body revealed that she was severely malnourished and died of suffocation."Post-mortem report has revealed that the girl was strangulated to death," Ravindra Gaur, police officer from Moradabad said, adding that Tara's parents will soon be arrested.