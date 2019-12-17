Take the pledge to vote

Advised to Quit Drinking, Alcoholic Son Kills 60-year-old Mother in Jharkhand

The woman, who was identified as Putul Devi, had lost her husband some years ago and was looking after her son and his family.

PTI

Updated:December 17, 2019, 9:46 PM IST
Advised to Quit Drinking, Alcoholic Son Kills 60-year-old Mother in Jharkhand
Representative image.

Ramgarh (Jharkhand): A 60-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her son for asking him to give up alcohol at Laari village in Ramgarh district, the police said on Tuesday.

The consequence of the mothers advice led her 30-year old drunken son Umesh Karmali to strike her with an iron rod, killing her on the spot on Monday, Rajrappa police station in-charge Binod Kumar Murmu said here.

The woman, who was identified as Putul Devi, had lost her husband some years ago and was looking after her son and his family.

Karmali has been arrested and the body has been sent for autopsy.

