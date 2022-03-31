Advocate Satish Uke, in News for Petitions Against BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, Detained After ED Raids

The Mumbai unit of the Enforcement Directorate on Thursday conducted searches at the residence of advocate Satish Uke in Nagpur and detained him.

According to official sources, the raids were related to alleged financial transactions and land dealings and began at 6.30am at the Parvati Nagar residence of Uke who is well known for several petitions he has filed against Maharashtra BJP leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis — including one that sought criminal proceedings for not disclosing his criminal cases in his 2014 election affidavit.

Uke had also filed a petition in Justice Loya case. In the petition to the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court, he sought a police probe into the “suspicious and untimely" death of CBI judge BH Loya, who was presiding over the trial in the Sohrabuddin Shaikh alleged fake encounter case. The judge had died reportedly due to a heart attack in Nagpur in 2014.

Advertisement

Uke is also the lawyer of Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole. The senior Congress leader has filed a Rs 500 crore defamation suit in a civil court in Nagpur against IPS officer and former state intelligence chief Rashmi Shukla and others for alleged illegal tapping of his phone.

Uke had been recently probed by Nagpur police crime branch after being booked for cheating and molestation. He had also met Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut some time ago.

(With inputs from Herman Agnelo Gomes)

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.