Advocate Sudhir Mishra Called To No 5 Barristers' Chambers, London As Door Tenant

New Delhi: Advocate Sudhir Mishra, an eminent Environmental lawyer, has been called to No5 Barristers’ Chambers in the UK as a Door Tenant. No5Barristers’ Chambers is one of the largest sets ofbarristers’ chambers in the United Kingdom, located inBirmingham, with offices in London, Bristol and Leicester.

A statement from the lawyer’s office said, Mishra is added to the list of a select few Indian lawyers who have been called by different chambers in the UK in the last decade. Mohammed Zaman, Queen’s Counsel and head of the Business and Property Group at No5 Chambers, said We are really pleased that Sudhir Mishra has joined No5 Chambers as a door tenant. We look forward to seeing him more frequently in London and in enhancing co-operation in the provision of legal services in our closely connected jurisdictions.

A door tenant is a barrister who has been granted permission to join a set of chambers and work with them from premises outside the chambers themselves. Mishra headsTrust Legal, which isranked 37in the independently commissionedRSG Top 50 India Law Firms, Consulting Report of 2019 and is analumni of theInternational Visitors Leadership Program (2005)ofthe United Statesgovernmentand has appeared in several PILs.

