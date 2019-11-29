Advocates Threaten Judicial Magistrate in Kerala after She Refuses Bail to Driver, Case Filed

Thiruvananthapuram: A case has been registered against 12 advocates after a magistrate complained that she was threatened and confined wrongfully.

According to Deepa Mohan, Judicial First Class Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram, she was threatened and locked in her chamber after she cancelled the bail of a driver of the state-owned transport corporation on Wednesday. The driver is said to have threatened a witness in a case.

Mohan’s complaint said the lawyers allegedly told her, “Were you not a woman, we would have dragged you out of your chamber and beaten you up. Don’t try to scare advocates who have been practising for 40 years.”

Mohan said the advocates also closed the door of her chamber and warned her against coming out. The advocates even asked the police personnel present on the premises to leave the place saying the court will not function till a decision is taken on the matter.

Mohan later submitted a written complaint to the chief judicial magistrate and on Thursday her complaint was forwarded to the local police station which registered a case against 12 lawyers under non-bailable charges.

A case has been registered against KP Jayachandran, president of Trivandram Bar Association, Advocate Pachaloor Jayakrishnan, secretary of the association and 10 others.

The case has been filed under various sections of the IPC, including rioting, unlawful assembly, criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of duty and wrongful confinement.

Meanwhile, the high court has also written to the court registrar general about the way Mohan was humiliated after the Kerala Judicial Officers' Association filed a complaint in this regard.

"The unfortunate incident happened on November 27, 2019 whereby Deepa Mohan, Judicial First Class Magistrate, Thiruvananthapuram, suffered humiliation and overt acts from some of the office bearers and members of the Thiruvananthapuram Bar Association which may amount to wrongful confinement, criminal intimidation and obstruction to discharge official duty," read the complaint.

"The Association on behalf of the aggrieved member and also on behalf of the entire members of the Subordinate Judiciary request immediate intervention of the Kerala High Court on judicial side to ensure an atmosphere to the judicial officers to function in a free, fearless and independent manner. We express our anguish and protest against wrongdoers and expect appropriate action from the High Court of Kerala to safeguard the independence of the members of the Subordinate Judiciary," it added.

(With inputs from IANS)

