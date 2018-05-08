English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AEEE 2018 Results released at amrita.edu; Call Letters Expected Tomorrow, 9th May 2018
The varsity had organized Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2018 earlier last month via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Pen & Paper Based Test (P&P) for candidates seeking admissions to Amrita Schools of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore.
Image for representation only.
AEEE 2018 Results have been declared by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on its official website – amrita.edu. The varsity had organized Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2018 earlier last month via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Pen & Paper Based Test (P&P) for candidates seeking admissions to Amrita Schools of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now follow the instructions below and check their result:
How to check Amrita AEEE Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.amrita.edu
Step 2 – Click on AEEE 2018 - Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering Results
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here to View the Results’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration number, select Date of Birth, enter captcha code and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://117.240.224.27/btech/
As per an official notification by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the Call Letters for Counseling will be available on the website from tomorrow, i.e. 9th May 2018 onwards. Candidates can check the complete counselling schedule at the url mentioned below:
http://117.240.224.27/btech/schedule.pdf
Also Watch
How to check Amrita AEEE Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.amrita.edu
Step 2 – Click on AEEE 2018 - Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering Results
Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here to View the Results’
Step 4 – Enter your Registration number, select Date of Birth, enter captcha code and click on Submit
Step 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further reference
Direct Link - http://117.240.224.27/btech/
As per an official notification by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the Call Letters for Counseling will be available on the website from tomorrow, i.e. 9th May 2018 onwards. Candidates can check the complete counselling schedule at the url mentioned below:
http://117.240.224.27/btech/schedule.pdf
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
-
Tuesday 08 May , 2018
Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
-
Monday 07 May , 2018
Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
After SC Rap, Will The Squatting Netas Vacate The Bungalow
Tuesday 08 May , 2018 Sonam Kappor-Anand Ahuja Sangeet Ceremony: Stars Simmer In White And Gold
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Stormy Weather In India Whats At Stake?
Monday 07 May , 2018 Watch: Rebels And Indian Troops Clash In Srinagar
Thursday 03 May , 2018 Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Rafa Nadal, Andy Murray Head Strongest Ever Wimbledon Warm-up
- Sonam Kapoor Makes a Beautiful Bride In a Gorgeous Red Lehenga-choli
- Apple iPhone X 'Plus' With Triple Lens Camera Set For 2019 Launch: Report
- Babu Nahi, Aap Bolo: Newlywed Sonam Kapoor Gets An 'Important' Advice Minutes After Her Wedding
- OnePlus 6 India Launch Tickets For May 17 Are Officially Sold Out