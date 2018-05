AEEE 2018 Results released at amrita.edu; Call Letters Expected Tomorrow, 9th May 2018

AEEE 2018 Results have been declared by the Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham on its official website – amrita.edu. The varsity had organized Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering (AEEE) 2018 earlier last month via Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and Pen & Paper Based Test (P&P) for candidates seeking admissions to Amrita Schools of Engineering, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham - Amritapuri, Bengaluru, Coimbatore. Candidates who had appeared for the same can now follow the instructions below and check their result:Step 1 – Visit the official website – https://www.amrita.edu Step 2 – Click on AEEE 2018 - Amrita Entrance Examination Engineering Results Step 3 – Click on ‘Click Here to View the Results’Step 4 – Enter your Registration number, select Date of Birth, enter captcha code and click on SubmitStep 5 – Download your result and take a printout for further referenceDirect Link - http://117.240.224.27/btech/ As per an official notification by Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham, the Call Letters for Counseling will be available on the website from tomorrow, i.e. 9May 2018 onwards. Candidates can check the complete counselling schedule at the url mentioned below: