Aero India 2023 Updates: Event Enters Day 2; Defence Ministers' Meet Today, Enhanced Engagements in Defence on Agenda

The 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, entered Day 2 with more air spectacles that left audience in awe on Monday.

Defence Ministers of friendly foreign countries will participate in the meeting, that has been organised on the theme christened ‘Shared Prosperity through Enhanced Engagements in Defence (SPEED).

The conclave would address aspects related to deepen cooperation for capacity building (through investments, R&D, joint venture, co-development, co-production and provisioning of defence equipment), training, space, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and maritime security to grow together.

The conclave is an opportunity for defence ministers to engage with each other to carry forward the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision.

PM Modi said the government is targeting an increase in defence exports from $1.5 billion now to $5 billion by 2024-25.

Garuda Aerospace Raises USD 22 Mn Funding, to Scale Up Operation

Drone manufacturer Garuda Aerospace has raised USD 22 million in one of the largest ever Series A Round fundings in the drone industry, the company said on Monday.

The funding was led by Venture Capital firm SphitiCap which invested USD 12 million along with participation from other global investors, angel investors and high net-worth individuals at USD 5 million.

“…the acquired funds will be utilized to scale up and expand the company’s operation. A portion of the funds will be used for research and development thus accelerating the development of building advanced drone solutions for the armed forces in collaboration with global companies for defence and aerospace sector," Garuda Aerospace said.

UK Delegation at Aero India Commits to ‘Create in India’ Ambition

The UK government on Monday said its defence sector was deployed in force at Aero India, India’s premier air show being held in Bengaluru, with an ambition to not only “Make in India," but also “Create in India".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yelahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru on Monday.

The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, officials said.

This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics.

US Air Force’s F-35 Jets Make Historic Debut at Aero India

The US Air Force’s two newest fifth-generation supersonic multirole F-35A aircraft made a historic debut at Aero India here on Monday, triggering huge interests and adding lustre to the five-day marquee event.

The two jets, F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter, arrived at the Yelahanka Air Force station on the outskirts of Bengaluru after their respective journey from Utah and Alaska air force bases in the US.

Indian military officials said it is for the first time that the supersonic stealth aircraft of the US Air Force landed in India. The arrival of two F-35A jets, known as the most lethal, survivable and connected fighter aircraft in the world, came in the backdrop of the conflict in Ukraine and renewed resolve by India and the US to further consolidate their defence and security partnership.

WATCH | Air Chief Leading ‘Gurukul’ Formation, IAF Suryakiran Making Heart in Sky at Aero Show 2023

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday led the ‘Gurukul’ formation during the mesmerising fly-past at the inaugural ceremony of Aero Show 2023 being held at Bengaluru’s Yelahanka Air Force Station.

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari leads the Gurukul formation during the flypast at the inaugural ceremony of #AeroIndia2023 in Bengaluru, Karnataka pic.twitter.com/WT05qjJkhE— DD News (@DDNewslive) February 13, 2023

The indigenous fixed wing trainer aircraft by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) was part of the ‘Gurukul’ formation, which had seven aircraft run-in from 12 o’clock of the audience at 500 ft above ground level, and flew past over the dais as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other dignitaries in the audience watched the thrilling air show.

Not Assembly Workshop, India Will Become A Manufacturing Hub: Rajnath Singh At Aero India 2023

India will not remain an assembly workshop, but will be a manufacturing hub, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday, during a roundtable conference for CEOs, who have come from various countries, on Day One of Aero India 2023, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition. The conference was attended by 70 CEOs of local and global Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

Singh also called upon the Indian and global industry leaders to support the government’s endeavour to design, develop and manufacture cutting-edge products, using critical technologies, within the country to attain complete ‘atmanirbharta’ in defence, with the overall objective of achieving shared global peace and prosperity.

Some Air Spectacle

PM Modi inaugurated the Aero Show 2023 on Monday, showcasing India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector. PM Modi said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally.

Read all the Latest India News here