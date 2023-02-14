The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Tuesday removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the Hindustan Lead in Fighter trainer (HLFT-42) aircraft, which was on display at the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 in Bengaluru. The image with the slogan “The storm is coming" can be seen on the first day of Asia’s largest air show, which was inaugurated on Monday by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the vertical fin of the HLFT-42 at a static display.

Notably, the slogan is still there on the tail of the aircraft, but the picture of Lord Hanuman has been removed.

#AeroIndia2023 | Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has removed the picture of Lord Hanuman from the tail of the HLFT-42 aircraft model displayed at the airshow pic.twitter.com/0iZmAHBmFt— ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2023

NDTV quoted HAL’s Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) CB Ananthakrishnan as saying that the image was removed after an internal discussion as “it is not appropriate to put it now".

Talking to news agency ANI, he said, “It was not with any intention that it was put and it is not with any intention that it has been removed. It is to see that the programme runs through successfully….This was unintentional."

An official of the Bengaluru-headquartered HAL told news agency PTI, “There used to be a HAL aircraft called HF-24 Marut (meaning wind). It was derived from it. There is nothing specific to derive from it (image of Lord Hanuman)." He also said that the objective of the image was to show the power of the aircraft.

Talking about the aircraft on Monday, Group Captain HV Thakur had said it has a unique tail art of the Hindu God Maruti, symbolizing strength, speed, and agility, according to HAL. “There was a project that HAL had done in the past names HF24 Marut. Marut means spirit of the winds. Pawanputra as shown on tail is a natural descendant of Marut. This aircraft has a similar configuration," said Thakur, adding, “Definitely, this is modern but we are carrying some learnings from our old legacy."

The HAL displayed for the first time the scale model HLFT-42, at Aero India.

HLFT-42 is the “Next Gen Supersonic Trainer" that will play a “critical role" in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, HAL said last week.

Aero India Show 2023

On Monday, PM Modi showcased India as an attractive destination for investment in the defence manufacturing sector, and said it will move towards becoming one of the leading exporters of military hardware globally. He inaugurated the 14th edition of Aero India at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The five-day exhibition is being participated by over 700 defence companies and delegates from 98 countries, officials said.

This edition of Aero India is showcasing the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, military equipment and new-age avionics.

A plethora of aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) displayed their aerial prowess in an air show at the event.

The theme of Aero India is “The runway to a billion opportunities" and is aimed at projecting India’s growth and capabilities in the defence and aerospace sector. The focus of the event is to showcase indigenous equipment and technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision of the government, officials said.

(with inputs from PTI)

