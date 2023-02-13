Aero India 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate Asia's Biggest Air Show in Bengaluru Today; Dazzling Aerial Displays on the Cards

Live now
By: News Desk
Last Updated: February 13, 2023, 07:50 IST
Bengaluru, India
Aero India 2023 News Live Updates: The 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show –Aero India 2023– will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Monday. The five-day aerospace exhibition, at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru, will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics, according to an official statement.
According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities. Read More
The flight operation at the KempeGowda International Airport, Bengaluru (KIAL) will be affected in the backdrop of Aero India Show 2023 scheduled to be held between February 13 and 17. The authorities have announced that the flight services will be partially suspended for 10 days from Wednesday ahead of the 14th edition of the show. READ MORE
In a statement, Bengaluru traffic police said, “In view of inauguration of Aero India 2023 the elevated road on Bellary Road from Esteem Mall will be closed for all types of vehicles between 8.00 am to 11.30 a.m. on 13.02.2023. Only vehicles with valid vehicle passes for Aero India Show are allowed. People going towards Yelahanka and adjoining areas may take the service road below the elevated road.”
Passengers who are travelling to Bengaluru airport are also advised to take alternative route to the airport from the Hennur junction. “People going to KIA may take alternate roads from Hennur Junction to reach International Airport,” added the advisory.
Aero India, Asia’s biggest aero exhibition, is all set to start from February 13. The event, to be held in Bengaluru till February 17, will be the 14th edition of the aero show. The theme this time is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’ and will be held at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka. As on date, 731 exhibitors have registered for the event, including 633 Indian firms. As many as 98 foreign firms are expected to participate as well. READ MORE
The five-day biennial Aero India show starting from February 13 in Bengaluru appears set to dazzle the enthusiasts with sorties, aerobatic performances and mid-air formations. READ MORE
The Aero India this year will be the biggest ever with increased area, more exhibitors and close to 100 firms from foreign countries. “Very soon, I am hopeful that we will be able to have an indigenous engine for LCA Tejas. We are in line to make it. We are trying to make it 100 percent indigenous,” said defence minister Rajnath Singh, on being asked if the engine for Tejas will be indigenous. READ MORE
All eyes are set on the 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, which will take off on Monday with the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.
Asia’s biggest aero exhibition, which will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka till February 17, will start off with a speech by the Prime Minister bolstering the ‘Make in India’ campaign and giving a fresh impetus to the domestic aviation sector. The theme of this year’s event is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’. READ MORE
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday evening to inaugurate the 14th edition of Aero India 2023 on February 13.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai received the Prime Minister, who landed here in a special flight of the Air Force, at the HAL Airport.
“Warm welcome to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi Ji to Karnataka. The PM will inaugurate Aero India-2023 in Bengaluru which will mesmerise the audience with sorties, aerobatic performances & mid-air formations. Our own Light Combat Aircraft Tejas will also be the centre of attraction,” Bommai tweeted
The focus of the exhibition this time will be on putting on display indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, according to an official statement.
The biennial aerospace exhibition is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 Chief Executive Officers of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers.
On Monday, the ‘CEOs Round Table’, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be held on the theme ‘Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries’.
Addressing a press conference regarding the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Aero India 2023 will highlight the country’s manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.
The event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector, he said.
Singh said Aero India will act as a catalyst in further growth of the aerospace sector in India and will help in realising the country’s aim of becoming self-reliant in defence manufacturing.
“I am confident that Bengaluru will emerge as a global hub for the aerospace sector. Our aim is to create a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.
Further, Aero India 2023 is also likely to witness participation by as many as 809 defence companies, including Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, that will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and growth in aerospace and defence sectors.
The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited, the statement read.
The event is expected to witness the participation of about five lakh visitors in person and millions more to connect through television and the internet.
