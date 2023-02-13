Aero India 2023 LIVE: PM Modi to Inaugurate Asia's Biggest Air Show in Bengaluru Today; Dazzling Aerial Displays on the Cards

Read more

Aero India 2023 News Live Updates: The 14th edition of Asia’s largest aero show –Aero India 2023– will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru on Monday. The five-day aerospace exhibition, at the Yalahanka Air Force station complex on the outskirts of Bengaluru, will showcase the country as an emerging hub for manufacturing of military aircraft, helicopters, equipment and new-age avionics, according to an official statement.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), the theme of Aero India 2023 is “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities”.

The focus of the exhibition this time will be on putting on display indigenous equipment/technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, in line with the ‘Make in India, Make for the World’ vision, according to an official statement.

The biennial aerospace exhibition is likely to witness the participation of 98 countries, the Defence Ministers of 32 countries, Air Chiefs of 29 countries and 73 Chief Executive Officers of global and Indian original equipment manufacturers.

On Monday, the ‘CEOs Round Table’, under the chairmanship of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, will be held on the theme ‘Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries’.

Addressing a press conference regarding the event, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that Aero India 2023 will highlight the country’s manufacturing prowess and the progress achieved towards realising ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (self-reliant India) as envisioned by Prime Minister Modi.

The event will significantly contribute to the development of the aerospace and aviation sector, he said.

Singh said Aero India will act as a catalyst in further growth of the aerospace sector in India and will help in realising the country’s aim of becoming self-reliant in defence manufacturing.

“I am confident that Bengaluru will emerge as a global hub for the aerospace sector. Our aim is to create a vibrant defence manufacturing ecosystem,” he said.

Further, Aero India 2023 is also likely to witness participation by as many as 809 defence companies, including Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) and startups, that will showcase the advancement in niche technologies and growth in aerospace and defence sectors.

The major exhibitors include Airbus, Boeing, Dassault Aviation, Lockheed Martin, Israel Aerospace Industry, BrahMos Aerospace, Army Aviation, HC Robotics, SAAB, Safran, Rolls Royce, Larsen & Toubro, Bharat Forge Limited, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BEML Limited, the statement read.

The event is expected to witness the participation of about five lakh visitors in person and millions more to connect through television and the internet.

