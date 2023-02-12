All eyes are set on the 14th edition of India’s largest aerospace and defence exhibition, Aero India, which will take off on Monday with the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Bengaluru.

Asia’s biggest aero exhibition, which will be held at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka till February 17, will start off with a speech by the Prime Minister bolstering the ‘Make in India’ campaign and giving a fresh impetus to the domestic aviation sector. The theme of this year’s event is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities’.

In line with the Prime Minister’s Modi’s vision of ‘Make in India, Make for the World’, the five-day event will focus on displaying indigenous equipment, technologies and forging partnerships with foreign companies, according to an official release.

As many as 809 exhibitors, including 110 foreign ones, have confirmed their participation at the show.

US Embassy Charge d’Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India. “As India modernises its defence capabilities, certainly we want to be the partner of choice. We are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships," she said.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) will sign several Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) and joint venture agreements with Indian companies, including Bharat Electronics Limited.

Russia will showcase the Sukhoi fifth-generation fighter jet, the Checkmate light tactical fighter, and Orlan-30 drones among 200 types of the most advanced Russian-made armaments and military hardware at Aero India.

From the Indian side, LCA Tejas and Prachand Helicopter will be displayed at the Indian pavilion as a symbol of growth of self-reliant India.

‘CEOs Round Table’

On the first day, the Indian pavilion will be inaugurated and a flying display will be showcased. The Ministry of Defence will also hold a ‘CEOs Round Table’ on February 13, under the chairmanship of Minister of Defence, Rajnath Singh on theme ‘Sky is not the limit: opportunities beyond boundaries’ which will be attended by delegates and global CEOs from 26 countries including global investors such as Boeing, Lockheed, Israel Aerospace Industries, General Atomics, Liebherr Group, Raytheon Technologies, Safran, and General Authority of Military Industries (GAMI). Domestic PSUs like HAL, Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL), BEML Limited, and MishraDhatu Nigam Limited will also attend the event.

On the second day, the defence ministers’ conclave on the theme ‘Shared Prosperity Through Enhanced Engagement in Defence (SPEED)’ will be held along with other seminars. The third day will see ceremonies and exhibition for business visitors and the last two days are open to the public.

HAL to Display Scale Model of ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited will display for the first time the scale model of Hindustan Lead in Fighter Trainer (HLFT-42).

HLFT-42 is the ‘Next Gen Supersonic Trainer’ that will play a “critical role" in modern combat aircraft training with state-of-the-art avionics like Active Electronically Scanned Array, Electronic Warfare Suite, Infrared Search and Track with Fly by Wire control system, the HAL said.

HAL’s ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation’

The HAL will display ‘Aatmanirbhar Formation’ flight of 15 helicopters consisting of all variants of Advanced Light Helicopter, ‘Prachand’ Light Combat Helicopter, and Light Utility Helicopter.

The Bengaluru-headquartered company said that it will showcase its full spectrum training capabilities and its range of products and technologies centred on the theme ‘Innovate. Collaborate. Lead’.

The HAL’s major attraction at its indoor pavilion will be the scale model of Indian Multi Role Helicopter, next generation HLFT-42 and models of LCA Mk 2, Hindustan Turbo-shaft Engine-1200, RUAV, LCA Trainer, and Hindustan-228, it said.

DRDO’s TAPAS UAV to Make Flying Debut

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO’s) Medium Altitude Long Endurance class unmanned aerial vehicle TAPAS-BH (Tactical Aerial Platform for Advanced Surveillance - Beyond Horizon) will make its flying debut at this year’s Aero India.

Ahead of the event, Prime Minister Modi retweeted a aerial footage by the DRDO of the TAPAS UAV from height of 12000 feet during a rehearsal on Sunday.

“TAPAS is DRDO’s solution to the tri-services ISTAR (intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition, and reconnaissance) requirements. The UAV is capable of operating at altitudes up to 28000 feet, with an endurance of 18 plus hours", according to DRDO. TAPAS-BH, which would make its first public flight, can carry a variety of payloads up to a maximum of 350 kgs, officials said.

The DRDO pavilion will showcase over 330 products categorised into 12 zones including Combat Aircraft & UAVs, Missiles & Strategic Systems, Engine & Propulsion Systems, Airborne Surveillance Systems, and Sensors Electronic Warfare & Communication Systems.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said, “Not just the private sector, but R&D establishments and academia are also working together with the government. Aero India is a medium to provide a platform to all stakeholders to jointly strengthen the defence and aerospace sector and contribute to nation-building.”

(With inputs from agencies)

Read all the Latest India News here