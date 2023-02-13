Aero India Show 2023: United States Air Force's F-35 to Make Grand Debut

The United States Air Force’s (USAF) newest fifth-generation fighters – the stealthy, supersonic, multi-role F-35A Lightning II and F-35A Joint Strike Fighter – will make their debut at Aero India 2023.

After a journey from Hill Air Force Base in Utah, United States, the F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team will impress crowds with a demo of its aerial capabilities, the US Consulate General Chennai said in a statement on Monday.

The F-35A Lightning II from Eielson Air Force Base in Alaska will be on static display, it said.

The F-35’s engine produces 43,000 pounds of thrust and consists of a three-stage fan, a six-stage compressor, an annular combustor, a single-stage high-pressure turbine, and a two-stage low-pressure turbine, the statement said. Major General Julian Cheater, Assistant Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, said: “The F-35 represents the leading edge of U S fighter technology. Aero India is an ideal forum to showcase the most advanced, capable, lethal, and inter-operable weapons systems the U.S. has to offer." This system and others are designed to penetrate and defeat advanced adversary air defences, the military officer added.

In addition to the F-35, an F-16 Fighting Falcon duo will conduct daily aerial demonstrations from February 13-17, showcasing the capability of one of USAF’s leading fighter jets.

On static display, the F/A-18E and F/A-18F Super Hornet are multi-role fighters.

