Aero Show 2021: Made-In-India Tejas Jets, BrahMos Missiles on Display as Rajnath Singh Inaugurates Event

The 13th edition of the Aero India international air show took off in Bengaluru on Wednesday at the Air Force Station Yelahanka in Bengaluru. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, speaking at the event, expressed gratitude for those who participated in the show even as India showed off its military might with the Rafale jets and BrahMos Missiles.

Speaking at the event, which he inaugurated, Singh said, "Despite the constraints caused by the global pandemic, I am pleased to see such a large number of participants in this year’s event. It is coming from the world’s leading nations in the field of military and aviation: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Aero India show in Bengaluru."

"I express my deep sense of gratitude to the Defence Ministers from Maldives, Ukraine, Equatorial Guinea, Iran, Comoros and Madagascar who have joined this show in person, and many others who are joining virtually," he said.

The event that begins today will go on till February 5.

The government also formally sealed the deal, worth Rs 48,000 crore, with Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd for 83 Tejas light combat aircraft. This is the biggest ever indigenous defence procurement programme.

The deal was signed between the Ministry of Defence and HAL.

Meawhile, the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile was displayed. The Indian Navy is going to induct the missile as part of the Next Generation Maritime Marine Coastal Defence battery role. The Rafale too was put on display and the Israel’s Elbit Systems Rampage air-to-ground missile as well.

India also displayed its Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighters in Trishul formation.

Keeping in mind the pandemic, reports suggest an RT-PCR Covid-19 test is compulsory for attending the mega event.

The DRDO is expected to exhibit the latest of India's defence technologies including the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, LCA Navy and the Airborne Early Warning and Control (AEW&C) system.

The event is one of the largest of its kind in Asia.