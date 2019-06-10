English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
AFCAT 2019: Indian Air Force Invites Application for 338 Vacancies; Apply at afcat.cdac.in
Indian Air Force invites AFCAT 2019 application for 338 vacancies for the recruitment of Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty on the official website afcat.cdac.in.
Image for Representation (Image: PTI)
Loading...
AFCAT 2019 | The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released an official notification inviting application for 338 vacancies for the recruitment of Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through Air Force Common Admission Online Test 2019. IAF has issued the AFCAT 2019 notification for filling the posts at the Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC)/Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. All the interested candidates can fill in the online AFCAT 2019 applications till June 30 at the official website afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in
AFCAT 2019: Eligibility
• All the applicants for AFCAT 2019 should have at least 60 percent marks or equivalent with Maths and Physics at 10+2, Intermediate level or BE/B-Tech degree.
• Applicants clearing section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks are also eligible to apply for AFCAT 2019.
• While the minimum age of applicants should not be less than 20 year and more than 26 years, all the applicants should be citizen of India.
AFCAT 2019: How to fill the application form
Step 1: Register at afcat.cdac.in and generate your login details
Step 2: Login to your candidate account and selection of your mode of entry: AFCAT, Meteorology or NCC Special Entry for Flying Branch
Step 3: Fill up your AFCAT 2019 with academic and personal details
Step 4: Upload latest photograph, signature and thumb impression
Step 5: Select your examination centre and pay the AFCAT 2019 application fee
Step 6: Sign the declaration and submit the AFCAT 2019 application form
Step 7: Take a printout after the submission of 2019 AFCAT application form
AFCAT 2019: Eligibility
• All the applicants for AFCAT 2019 should have at least 60 percent marks or equivalent with Maths and Physics at 10+2, Intermediate level or BE/B-Tech degree.
• Applicants clearing section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks are also eligible to apply for AFCAT 2019.
• While the minimum age of applicants should not be less than 20 year and more than 26 years, all the applicants should be citizen of India.
AFCAT 2019: How to fill the application form
Step 1: Register at afcat.cdac.in and generate your login details
Step 2: Login to your candidate account and selection of your mode of entry: AFCAT, Meteorology or NCC Special Entry for Flying Branch
Step 3: Fill up your AFCAT 2019 with academic and personal details
Step 4: Upload latest photograph, signature and thumb impression
Step 5: Select your examination centre and pay the AFCAT 2019 application fee
Step 6: Sign the declaration and submit the AFCAT 2019 application form
Step 7: Take a printout after the submission of 2019 AFCAT application form
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
-
Sunday 09 June , 2019
PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
-
Friday 07 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
-
Thursday 06 June , 2019
Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Vijay Mallya Booed And Heckled At The Oval
Sunday 09 June , 2019 PM Modi Becomes First World Leader To Visit Sri Lanka After Easter Bombings
Friday 07 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Why ICC Objected To Dhoni's "Balidan" Insignia On Gloves
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Water Crisis In Betul, Villagers Forced To Drink Contaminated Water
Thursday 06 June , 2019 Operation Blue Star Anniversary: Pro-Khalistani Slogans Raised In Golden Temple
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Samantha Akkineni Rubbishes Pregnancy Rumours in Social Media Post, Releases First Song of Oh Baby
- Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 First Ride Review: The Wait has been Worth it
- From Nairobi to Rajkot: Yuvraj Singh’s Top 5 International Innings
- Anushka Has Priceless Reaction to Virat Kohli's Heartfelt Gesture to Crowd Booing Steve Smith
- AIFF Announces Intercontinental Cup 2019 Fixtures: India Open Tournament vs Tajikistan
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results