AFCAT 2019: Indian Air Force Invites Application for 338 Vacancies; Apply at afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released an official notification inviting application for 338 vacancies for the recruitment of Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through Air Force Common Admission Online Test 2019. IAF has issued the AFCAT 2019 notification for filling the posts at the Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC)/Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. All the interested candidates can fill in the online AFCAT 2019 applications till June 30 at the official website afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in • All the applicants for AFCAT 2019 should have at least 60 percent marks or equivalent with Maths and Physics at 10+2, Intermediate level or BE/B-Tech degree.• Applicants clearing section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks are also eligible to apply for AFCAT 2019.• While the minimum age of applicants should not be less than 20 year and more than 26 years, all the applicants should be citizen of India.Step 1: Register at afcat.cdac.in and generate your login detailsStep 2: Login to your candidate account and selection of your mode of entry: AFCAT, Meteorology or NCC Special Entry for Flying BranchStep 3: Fill up your AFCAT 2019 with academic and personal detailsStep 4: Upload latest photograph, signature and thumb impressionStep 5: Select your examination centre and pay the AFCAT 2019 application feeStep 6: Sign the declaration and submit the AFCAT 2019 application formStep 7: Take a printout after the submission of 2019 AFCAT application form