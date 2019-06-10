Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

AFCAT 2019: Indian Air Force Invites Application for 338 Vacancies; Apply at afcat.cdac.in

Indian Air Force invites AFCAT 2019 application for 338 vacancies for the recruitment of Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty on the official website afcat.cdac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:June 10, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
AFCAT 2019: Indian Air Force Invites Application for 338 Vacancies; Apply at afcat.cdac.in
Image for Representation (Image: PTI)
Loading...
AFCAT 2019 | The Indian Air Force (IAF) has released an official notification inviting application for 338 vacancies for the recruitment of Group-A Gazetted Officers in Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches through Air Force Common Admission Online Test 2019. IAF has issued the AFCAT 2019 notification for filling the posts at the Flying Branch and Permanent Commission (PC)/Short Service Commission (SSC) in Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) Branches. All the interested candidates can fill in the online AFCAT 2019 applications till June 30 at the official website afcat.cdac.in or careerindianairforce.cdac.in

AFCAT 2019: Eligibility
• All the applicants for AFCAT 2019 should have at least 60 percent marks or equivalent with Maths and Physics at 10+2, Intermediate level or BE/B-Tech degree.
• Applicants clearing section A & B examination of Associate Membership of Institute Engineers (India) or Aeronautical Society of India from a recognised University with minimum 60% marks are also eligible to apply for AFCAT 2019.
• While the minimum age of applicants should not be less than 20 year and more than 26 years, all the applicants should be citizen of India.

AFCAT 2019: How to fill the application form

Step 1: Register at afcat.cdac.in and generate your login details
Step 2: Login to your candidate account and selection of your mode of entry: AFCAT, Meteorology or NCC Special Entry for Flying Branch
Step 3: Fill up your AFCAT 2019 with academic and personal details
Step 4: Upload latest photograph, signature and thumb impression
Step 5: Select your examination centre and pay the AFCAT 2019 application fee
Step 6: Sign the declaration and submit the AFCAT 2019 application form
Step 7: Take a printout after the submission of 2019 AFCAT application form
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram