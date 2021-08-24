Afghan Crisis: India Continues Evacuation Mission; Brings Back 146 from Doha

India on Monday evacuated over 70 people, including its citizens and a group of Afghan Sikhs and Hindus, from Kabul to Dushanbe in Tajikistan in an IAF aircraft while another batch of near-equal strength is planned to be taken out of the Afghan capital to the Tajik city at the earliest, people familiar with the developments said. Separately, India brought back 146 of its nationals to Delhi in four different commercial flights from the Qatari capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Kabul by NATO and American aircraft.

With Monday's evacuation, the number of people brought back to Delhi has gone up to around 730 since August 16 when the first group was airlifted from Kabul, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan capital city. The people cited above said the evacuees, who were taken to Dushanbe, are likely to be brought back to Delhi from the Tajikistan capital in a civilian aircraft on Tuesday.

India has stepped up efforts to evacuate its citizens as well as its Afghan partners from Kabul in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital and other parts of the country after the Taliban swept to power last week. Thousands of Afghans have been crowding around the Kabul airport for nearly a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban's brutality.

The people cited above said most of the 146 Indians brought back from Doha were employees of western companies and organisations that were operating in Afghanistan. It was the second batch of Indians that was brought home from Doha. A total of 135 Indians were flown back to Delhi from the Qatari capital in a special flight on Sunday.

Out of the second batch of Indians who returned home from Doha, 104 people were brought back in a Vistara flight, 30 by a Qatar Airways flight and 11 of them returned by an Indigo flight. One person returned by an Air India flight, they said.

India on Sunday evacuated 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers in three different flights under the evacuation mission amid a continued scramble by various countries to rescue their citizens from Kabul. The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15 after taking over almost all key towns and cities following the withdrawal of the US forces.

Within two days of the Taliban's capture of Kabul, India evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital. The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy on August 16.

The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17. India carried out the evacuation missions in coordination with the US and several other friendly countries.

