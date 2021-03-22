Afghan Foreign Minister Arrives in India on 3-day Visit, Set to Hold Talks With Jaishankar

Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar arrived here on Monday on a three-day visit against the backdrop of renewed efforts to speed up the peace process in Afghanistan. Atmar is scheduled to hold extensive talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday with a focus on the Afghan peace process and ways to further bolster bilateral cooperation in a range of areas.

His visit to India comes days after Russia hosted a conference between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Moscow, and pressed for a ceasefire in the war-ravaged country. "Arrived in beautiful & historic city of Delhi for a 3-day working visit," Atmar said on Twitter. The Afghan foreign minister said he was looking forward to holding talks with Jaishankar and senior Indian officials on the Afghan peace process as well as on security and economic cooperation.

There have been renewed international efforts in the last few weeks to speed up the peace process in Afghanistan that was spurred by increasing violence by Taliban in recent months though the outfit is engaged in negotiations with the Afghan government. The Afghan peace process figured among other issues during talks between Jaishankar and US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday. Afghanistan's top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah had visited here last October and discussed with India's top leadership the initiatives to bring back peace and stability in the war-ravaged country.

Last month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking at a virtual meeting with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, called for an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire to end violence in Afghanistan. The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks in Doha to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.

India has been a major stakeholder in the peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the then Trump administration signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country. India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

India has been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future. In November, India announced a new package of over 100 high impact community projects worth USD 80 million for Afghanistan.

