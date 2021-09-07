Afghanistan, China & in Focus, Putin Confidant Nikolai Patrushev to Meet Ajit Doval Tomorrow

Secretary of Russia’s Security Council Nikolai Patrushev will arrive in Delhi on Tuesday evening, and is scheduled to meet National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Wednesday. Sources told News18 that regional issues of China, Pakistan and Afghanistan will be in focus during their meeting.

“Russia is our old ally and we want good relationship with them," top sources in government of India said, adding that Doval is likely to brief Patrushev on regional security challenges and situation. The Russian NSA is a very close confidant of President Vladimir Putin.

The Russian security chief had told their local media that they are ready to hold a dialogue with Afghani authorities. “Russia is interested to see peaceful, united and developing Afghanistan, which poses no threat to the region," Patrushev was quoted. “We are ready for a dialogue with the authorities, which will be proceeding from the will of people, will be following the aspirations of their people and will be working on turning Afghanistan into a normally operational, strong and flourishing country."

The report further quoted the Russian NSA as saying that they have already reinvigorated its contacts with security councils, military and special services of the countries neighboring on Afghanistan, primarily with Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here