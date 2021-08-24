'India Not A Taliban State': Delhi Court Dismisses Hindu Raksha Dal's Pinki Chaudhary's Bail in Communal Slogans Case

A Delhi court dismissed the anticipatory bail application of Hindu Raksha Dal president Pinki Chaudhary in a case related to communal slogans allegedly raised at Jantar Mantar. The court has said “we are not a Taliban state and the rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multicultural society".

In an order on Saturday, Additional sessions judge Anil Antil said that while India was celebrating “Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav”, some minds were still “chained with intolerant and self-centric beliefs”. He added that such incidents have led to riots in the past.

The Times of India reported that the court also stated the history has shown that such incidents have flared up communal tension, eventually resulting in riots and causing loss to life and property of the public. A video clip of an interview of Chaudhary was impregnated with “high-octane communal barbs” and “laced with inflammatory, insulting and threatening gestures”, it said.

The order also added that it is ex facie indicative of the calculative design on the part of the applicant to promote hatred and ill will amongst other sections of the community.

“We are not a Taliban state. The rule of law is the sacrosanct governing principle in our plural and multicultural society. While the whole of India is celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, there are some minds still chained with intolerant and self-centric beliefs. The complicity of the applicant/accused in the alleged case crime is prima facie apparent from the material placed before the court. The accusations are serious and the offence alleged is severe in nature,” it observed.

Explaining the right to freedom of speech, the judge also observed that though the right of speech is a fundamental right, in the garb of the libertarian concept of free speech, the accused cannot be allowed to trample on the constitutional principles which inclusiveness and common brotherhood promote.

The investigation in the matter is at the beginning stage and the court added that the persons acquainted with the facts of the case were yet to be identified and other persons involved in the incident were absconding.

Further pointing out that if Chaudhary is released on bail he might influence or threaten witnesses.

Chaudhary had sought anticipatory bail, saying he had apprehension of his arrest in a false and frivolous case registered against him by the police, allegedly at the behest of his opponents.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here