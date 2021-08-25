Afghanistan Crisis: 3 Sikhs Among 16 Evacuees from Kabul to Test Covid Positive on Arrival in Delhi

Three Afghan Sikhs who carried saroops of Guru Granth Sahib from Kabul among 16 evacuees to have tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival at Delhi airport. Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri had received the 78 evacuees from Afghanistan who travelled on a special Air India flight from Dushanbe to the national capital on Tuesday.

“Dharmender Singh, Kulraj Singh and Himmat Singh, all three who brought Saroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib ji from Afghanistan have been tested positive for coronavirus and have been sent to quarantine centre. I pray for their speedy recovery," an Indian Express report quoted BJP national spokesperson RP Singh.

Videos of Puri carrying the three copies of Sikh scripture Guru Granth Sahib out of the airport had emerged on Tuesday. He had received the scripture and 44 Afghan Sikhs who reached India from Kabul via Dushanbe in Tajikistan on a special Air India flight. “Today, three Guru Granth Sahib swaroop were brought. It was personally an emotional and a moving experience to me as a Sikh to be able to pay obeisance," Puri said.

“Sewadars, who were brought to India, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‘Mother India’ that we were able to provide sanctuary and comfort to people in distress, particularly to Hindus and Sikhs," he added. Thousands of Afghans have been crowding around the Kabul airport for nearly a week, in a desperate attempt to flee the country fearing the Taliban’s brutality.

