Afghanistan Crisis Discussed in Talks Between US Secretary of State Blinken and EAM Jaishankar

US Secretary of State Antony J Blinken on Saturday spoke with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a broad range of shared priorities, including continued coordination on Afghanistan and in the United Nations.

“Secretary Blinken and Minister Jaishankar agreed to remain closely coordinated on shared goals and priorities to deepen the US-India partnership," said US State Department’s spokesperson Ned Price in an official statement.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar said, “Spoke to US Secretary of State @Secblinken. Continued our discussions on Afghanistan. Also exchanged views on the agenda of UNSC."

Spoke to US Secretary of State @Secblinken. Continued our discussions on Afghanistan. Also exchanged views on the agenda of UNSC. — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 28, 2021

Nearly 1,11,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan since the start of evacuation operations on August 14, the Pentagon said on Friday.

On the other hand, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said as many as 565 people, including 112 Afghan nations, have been evacuated by India from Afghanistan since the Taliban seized control of Kabul. The MEA, led by Jaishankar, shared details of developments on pre-emptive and evacuation measures taken in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of Afghanistan on August 15. Their sudden victory, which comes as the US withdraws from the country following a 20-year-war, has sparked chaos at Kabul’s airport, from where America and allied nations are trying to safely evacuate thousands of citizens and allies.

