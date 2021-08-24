Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State V Muraleedharan and BJP leader RP Singh received three Swaroop of Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul, which landed at Delhi airport on Tuesday morning.

“Guru Granth Sahi Swaroop has been received. I want to thank PM who made this rescue operation possible,” Hardeep Singh Puri said.

The minister also tweeted a video carrying one of the copies on his head with reverence, with two others carrying the other copies, and chanting “Satnam Shri Waheguru" as he walked barefoot on the aerobridge.

“Blessed to receive and pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago,” Puri said in the tweet.

ਵਾਹੁ ਵਾਹੁ ਬਾਣੀ ਨਿਰੰਕਾਰ ਹੈ ।ਤਿਸੁ ਜੇਵਡੁ ਅਵਰੁ ਨ ਕੋਇ ।।आज काबुल से दिल्ली आए श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब जी के तीन पवित्र स्वरूप के भारत आगमन पर उपस्थित होने और उनकी सेवा करने का अखंड सौभाग्य प्राप्त हुआ है। ਧੰਨ ਧੰਨ ਸ੍ਰੀ ਗੁਰੂ ਗ੍ਰੰਥ ਸਾਹਿਬ ਜੀ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/eKmG8T2FCK — Hardeep Singh Puri (@HardeepSPuri) August 24, 2021

The holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji was carried in a special Air Force flight flew the evacuees from the Afghanistan capital to Tajikistan’s Dushanbe. An Air India flight with 78 passengers, including 25 Indian citizens, landed in New Delhi from Dushanbe on Tuesday.

The passengers arriving from Kabul thanked PM Modi and the Indian embassy for helping them.

“We left Kabul yesterday and reached India this morning. I thank PM Modi, the Indian embassy and the Indian Air Force who helped us a lot," Sardar Dharmendra Singh, who was one of the people who brought the three swaroops of Sri Guru Granth Sahib, told ANI.

Earlier, Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri has outlined the need for the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). In a tweet on Sunday, the senior BJP leader said, “Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act." The government of India has undertaken a massive evacuation exercise to airlift Hindus, Sikhs and natives from the neighbouring country passing through a phase of volatile uncertainty for its people.

On Monday, the Union Minister had shared photos of three copies in three suitcases being carried at the Kabul airport.

