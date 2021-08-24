CHANGE LANGUAGE
Afghanistan Crisis: PM Modi Speaks to Putin Over Evolving Situation
1-MIN READ

Afghanistan Crisis: PM Modi Speaks to Putin Over Evolving Situation

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. (Image: AP, PIB)

The two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan. (Image: AP, PIB)

The PM has also spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the Afghanistan crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, and the two leaders had a detailed discussion on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Modi tweeted, “Had a detailed and useful exchange of views with my friend President Putin on recent developments in Afghanistan. We also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including India-Russia cooperation against COVID-19. We agreed to continue close consultations on important issues."

Modi had on Monday spoken to German Chancellor Angela Merkel over the Afghanistan situation and its implications on the region and the world. Both leaders had emphasised the importance of maintaining peace and security.

first published:August 24, 2021, 17:37 IST