Afghanistan: India Should Keep Embassy in Kabul Open, Says Exiled Prez Ashraf Ghani's Brother Hashmat

Hashmat Ghani, the brother of exiled Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani, has advised India to keep its embassy in Kabul open to show that India stands with the Afghans no matter who is at the helm. In a phone conversation from Afghanistan with CNN-News18, he said India should “accept it (Taliban takeover) the way you have, no matter how painful it is. Keep open the embassy. Keep air corridor open which help the Afghans. Show that you are with the people of Afghanistan. India has always done that. One more time they should do it."

He said he has come to terms with the current circumstances in his country and hence accepted the Taliban, but that doesn’t mean he has accepted to join the Taliban. He said that when the West and the rest of the world abandoned them then, there was “no use of fighting on someone else’s behalf. We have been fighting other people’s war forever".

ALSO READ: Pak Doesn’t Have Money to Control Taliban, Says Ex-Afghan Prez Ashraf Ghani’s Brother, Shares Advice for India

Hashmat Ghani also admitted that Pakistan was a “player” and there was “no hiding that”, but was circumspect about the kind of pressure it could exert on the Taliban in the future. In very realistic terms, he said, it boils down to Pakistan’s financial clout. “Pakistan is not in a good financial situation. They don’t have trillions of dollars like America. They cannot manage arms and ammunition like the way the US did. They have their own issues," he said.

It is significant to note that Pakistan minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi is all set to visit Kabul once clearance is received from Kabul. This is at a critical time when the Taliban has increased efforts at their end to form a government after the return of Mullah Ghani Baradar from Doha to Afghanistan.

Hashmat Ghani also pointed out that the Taliban require much more than maintaining security to govern the country. They need resources, finances and relations with other countries to be able to govern properly. Here is where they will need to build ties with the educated and business community in Afghnaistan. Hashmat is himself a businessman dealing in security service, import-export and real estate. He is the grand council chieftain of the Kuchis and oversees the Ahmadzai, one of the largest Pashtun tribes in Afghanistan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here