Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Russian NSA to Meet Ajit Doval, PM Modi Today, US in Touch with India Too on Afghan Crisis

None of the government appointees were women. “We will try to take people from other parts of the country,” spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said, adding that it was an interim government. Shortly after the new lineup was revealed, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the secretive supreme leader of the Taliban who has never been seen in public, released a statement saying that the new government would “work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law”.

“The new Taliban, same as the old Taliban,” tweeted Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal. Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was named defence minister, while the position of interior minister was given to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani network.

Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, who oversaw the signing of the US withdrawal agreement, will be a deputy to Hassan. “It’s not at all inclusive, and that’s no surprise whatsoever,” said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.

“The Taliban had never indicated that any of its cabinet ministers would include anyone other than themselves.”

