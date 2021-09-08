Afghanistan LIVE Updates: Russian NSA to Meet Ajit Doval, PM Modi Today, US in Touch with India Too on Afghan Crisis

Afghanistan News LIVE Updates: Russian Secretary of the Security Council General Nikolay Patrushev, who arrived in Delhi last evening, will meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, NSA Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today with focus on developments in Afghanistan. A report in The Hindu stated that American intelligence and security officials is visiting India too. The US delegation led by Chief of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) William Burns will also fly to Pakistan. The report stated that the officials held consultations with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval on Tuesday to discuss a number of issues arising from the Afghanistan evacuation effort and Taliban government formation.
The Taliban announced their government on Tuesday, with a UN-blacklisted veteran of the hardline movement in the top role, weeks after they swept to power and toppled the US-backed president. But as the Taliban transitions from militant force to governing power of Afghanistan, security officials grappled with a growing number of protests against its rule, with two people shot dead in the western city of Herat.
Mullah Mohammad Hassan Akhund — a senior minister during the Taliban’s brutal and repressive reign in the 1990s — was appointed acting prime minister, a spokesman said at a press conference in Kabul. The Taliban had promised an inclusive government that would reflect the ethnic makeup of the country, but all the top positions were handed to key leaders from the movement and the Haqqani network — the most violent branch of the Taliban known for devastating attacks.
Haibatullah Akhundzada: Shadowy Taliban Supreme Leader Whose Son Was Suicide Bomber | In one of the only known photographs of Taliban supreme leader Haibatullah Akhundzada, he stares directly at the camera - an expressionless face between a white turban and a long, grey beard. As the Islamist movement unveiled its new government on Tuesday after it swept to power as U.S.-led forces withdrew last month, the mysterious Akhundzada retained the role of supreme leader, the ultimate authority over the group's political, religious, and military affairs he has held since 2016.
Biden Says He is Sure China Will Try to Work Out Arrangement with Taliban | US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he was certain China would try to work out an arrangement with the Taliban after they seized power in Afghanistan on Aug. 15. Asked if he was worried that China would fund the Islamic insurgents, Biden told reporters, "China has a real problem with the Taliban. So they're going to try to work out some arrangement with the Taliban, I'm sure. As does Pakistan, as does Russia, as does Iran. They're all trying to figure out what do they do now."
Mohd Hassan Akhund to Lead Taliban’s 'Caretaker Govt' | The Taliban on Monday officially announced names for key positions in the new caretaker government in Afghanistan and said Mullah Muhammad Hassan Akhund will be the leader of the council minister and militant group’s co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar will be the deputy leader of the country. The announcement comes 72 hours after Pakistan’s ISI Chief Lt Gen Faiz Hameed arrived in Kabul to meet the senior leadership of the Taliban, which was struggling to form a government in the war-ravaged country.
Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's powerful decision-making body 'Rehbari Shura', has been appointed Afghanistan's new head of state by the insurgent group's top leader Mullah…
Who is Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar? | Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar was once a close friend of Mullah Omar, who gave him his nom de guerre, “Baradar" or “brother". He served as deputy defence minister when the Taliban last ruled Afghanistan. Following the fall of the Taliban government, Baradar served as a senior military commander responsible for attacks on coalition forces, a UN sanctions notice said. He was arrested and imprisoned in Pakistan in 2010. After his release in 2018, he headed the Taliban’s political office in Doha, becoming one of the most prominent figures in peace talks with the United States.
Who is Mullah Hasan Akhund? | Akhund is the longtime head of the Taliban’s powerful decision-making body Rehbari Shura, or leadership council. He was first the foreign minister and then deputy prime minister during the Taliban’s last rule from 1996-2001. Like many in the Taliban leadership, Akhund derives much of his prestige from his proximity to the movement’s reclusive first leader, Mullah Mohammad Omar.
Taliban's New Govt has 5 UN-designated Terrorists | After days of speculations and multiple back and forth as they tried to placate several stakeholders, the Taliban on Tuesday announced their new cabinet. Mullah Hasan Akhund, an associate of the movement’s late founder Mullah Omar, is the head of Afghanistan‘s new government, with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of the movement’s political office, as deputy.
None of the government appointees were women. “We will try to take people from other parts of the country,” spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said, adding that it was an interim government. Shortly after the new lineup was revealed, Hibatullah Akhundzada, the secretive supreme leader of the Taliban who has never been seen in public, released a statement saying that the new government would “work hard towards upholding Islamic rules and sharia law”.
“The new Taliban, same as the old Taliban,” tweeted Bill Roggio, managing editor of the US-based Long War Journal. Mullah Yaqoob, the son of the Taliban founder and late supreme leader Mullah Omar, was named defence minister, while the position of interior minister was given to Sirajuddin Haqqani, the leader of the Haqqani network.
Taliban co-founder Abdul Ghani Baradar, who oversaw the signing of the US withdrawal agreement, will be a deputy to Hassan. “It’s not at all inclusive, and that’s no surprise whatsoever,” said Michael Kugelman, a South Asia expert at the Woodrow Wilson International Center for Scholars.
“The Taliban had never indicated that any of its cabinet ministers would include anyone other than themselves.”
