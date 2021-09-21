UNGA Session: Afghanistan, Terror Network & Trade on Agenda as PM Modi Gears Up to Meet Biden

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set for a hectic itinerary as he will leave for the United States on Wednesday for his first major foreign visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. He will meet US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House, said foreign secretary Harsh Shringla during a press conference.

Ahead of the Prime Minister’s visit, Shringla said, “PM Modi will leave tomorrow (Wednesday) morning and will return on September 26. This is his first major foreign visit during the Covid-19 pandemic. One of the highlights will be the meeting with US President Joe Biden Biden at the White House. This is the first in person meeting of Prime Minister Modi with President Biden. The two leaders have been in regular contact over the last few months."

The two leaders will have a bilateral meet to bolster security, defence and trade, said Shringla, adding that a discussion will also be held on Afghanistan situation since the Taliban takeover.

“The Prime Minister will participate in the Covid-19 meeting. Two leaders will have bilateral to bolster security, defence and trade. Two leaders will also discuss Afghanistan, dismantling of global terror network will also be discussed," he said.

Shringla also informed that Prime Minister also meet US Vice-president Kamala Harris during his visit. Moreover, the Prime Minister will also have business level interactions and will be meeting CEOs of leading the US companies. “The Quad meeting in the US will be attended by all leaders in person," he said.

“PM Modi will also have bilateral meeting with Australia and Japan. QUAD and AUKUS are not the same. QUAD’s vision is to look at the Indo-pacific as a free open region. There are a wide array of initiatives that QUAD has undertaken. The AUKUS is a security alliance. It is not relevant to QUAD," he added.

Talking about the Covid-19 vaccination, he said, “We will be reciprocal in our vaccine policy with nations. The US has been evolving its policy. We were earlier in a category and not we are in another," Shringla said.

The foreign secretary also ensured that the the Afghan military will be be used against India in anyway. “We are satisfied with our defense engagement with the US. Afghanistan is an important matter for us. It will be taken up. We will be focusing on counter terrorism. We want to ensure that the Afghan military is not used against India in anyway," Shringla added.

