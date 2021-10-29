Afghanistan vs Pakistan Squads: Probable XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 24

Afghanistan Playing XI Against Pakistan: Probable XIs For ICC T20 World Cup 2021, Super-12, Match 24: Afghanistan will be up against Pakistan in the 24th match of the 2021 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup on Friday, October 29, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Both Pakistan and Afghanistan have created a buzz among the followers of the game with their performance in the T20 World Cup.

In their tournament opener, Pakistan swept aside bitter rivals India for ten wickets in Dubai before chasing down a tricky total against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand in Sharjah. With two back to back wins in as many games, the Babar Azam-led Pakistan are early favourites to reach the last four of the showpiece event.

Pakistan’s opponent Afghanistan have also started their campaign on an exciting note by hammering Scotland by 130 runs in their very first game of the series. However, for Afghanistan to make it to their first-ever semi-finals in the marquee event, they must defeat Pakistan today.

With two Asian rivals up against each other, one can expect a cracker of a contest today.

Afghanistan vs Pakistan predicted playing XI:

Afghanistan Possible Playing XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Asghar Afghan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan Possible Playing XI: Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Afghanistan vs Pakistan squads:

Afghanistan’s 15-man squad: Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Usman Ghani, Mohammad Shahzad, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Gulbadin Naib, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Hamid Hassan, Farid Ahmed Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Naveen ul Haq,

Reserves named by Afghanistan Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Sharafuddin Ashraf, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Samiullah Shinwari, Dawlat Zadran.

Pakistan’s 15-man squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Imad Wasim, Mohammad Hafeez, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shoaib Malik, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohaib Maqsood, Fakhar Zaman

Reserves named by Pakistan Cricket Board for T20 World Cup: Khushdil Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

