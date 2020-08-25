INDIA

1-MIN READ

AFSPA Extended for Six Months in Assam with Effect from August 28

Image used for representation

Image used for representation

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: August 25, 2020, 7:38 PM IST
The Assam government on Tuesday said it has extended the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act, 1958 (AFSPA) in the state for six more months with effect from August 28.

The state has been declared a "disturbed area" on account of recent insurgent attacks on security forces in the Northeast and recovery of illegal arms and ammunition from different areas of Assam, an official statement said. Many civil society groups and activists have been demanding the withdrawal of the draconian law from the state.

The AFSPA, which empowers security forces to conduct operations, arrest anyone anywhere without prior notice, has been continuing in Assam since November 1990. It is renewed every six months.

