After 10% EWS Quota in Jobs, Modi Govt May Grant Age Relaxation for Recruitment in Services
The ministry of social justice and empowerment has written to the department of personnel and training, requesting relaxation in the maximum age limit for the EWS category.
File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: After introducing 10 percent reservation to the economically backward sections (EWS) in government jobs, the Narendra Modi government is planning to extend the ambit of EWS benefits by granting relaxation in the age limit for recruitment in government services.
The ministry of social justice and empowerment has written to the department of personnel and training, requesting relaxation in the maximum age limit for the EWS category. With this move, the government is seeking to strengthen the poor upper castes.
The recommendation made by Thaawarchand Gehlot, the minister of social justice and empowerment, to Jitendra Singh, MoS, personnel, public grievances and pensions, talks about announcing the same relaxation for upper castes that has been given to candidates under the OBC and SC/ST categories.
“After getting opinions from various quarters, I would like to tell you that candidates in EWS category should get relaxation in the maximum age limit, which is enjoyed by the candidates from OBC, SC/ST categories,” Gehlot wrote.
As per current rules, at the time of government appointments, OBC candidates get three years and SC/ST candidates get maximum five years of age relaxation.
Age limit for recruitment to central services/posts are prescribed in the recruitment rules for the service/post concerned, having regard to the qualifications and experience prescribed for that service/post.
Relaxation in age limit is ordinarily made only where the recruitment rules provide for such a relaxation. When it is found necessary to make such a relaxation, a suitable provision should be made in the recruitment rules which should indicate also the authority competent to make the relaxation. If no such relaxation is provided for in the recruitment rules, the provision of relevant clauses mentioned in the rules apply.
The proposal also includes giving the EWS students the same benefits of marks relaxation, as given to the students from SC/ST/OBC backgrounds.
